Closing in on 40,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in East Texas

TYLER — The numbers of coronavirus vaccinations continue to climb. Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler remains a busy hub for Smith County. NET Health’s Terrance Ates tells KTBB, “I don’t have the exact number but, we’ve done at least 6,500 doses since we first started in December.” The Texas Health and Human Services latest numbers show 39, 077 have had at least one dose of the vaccine in Smith, Gregg and surrounding counties in the KTBB listening area. To search local county numbers across the state, click here.

Ates talked about NET Health’s distribution process, “We receive shipments from the Texas Department of State Health Services. We receive a thousand doses, or fifteen hundred doses each week depending on how much they allocate to be distributed across the state to hospitals, health departments, pharmacy’s all across the state of Texas.” To sign-up on a waiting list with NET Health, click here.