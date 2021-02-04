Plant City Police Dept. By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News (PLANT CITY, Fla.) -- Police in Florida are searching for a man who stole a car containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine. The car was taken at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Strawberry Festival Grounds' red parking lot in Plant City, the Plant City Police Department said. The suspect is believed to be a man in his early 20s, police said. He's described as having light skin and long hair and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, police said. The car is a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58, police said. The car's been placed on a "nationwide alert," police said. Plant City is about 25 miles east of Tampa.

Advertisement

Car stolen with COVID-19 vaccines inside: Police

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 10:22 am

Plant City Police Dept.By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(PLANT CITY, Fla.) -- Police in Florida are searching for a man who stole a car containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine.



The car was taken at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Strawberry Festival Grounds' red parking lot in Plant City, the Plant City Police Department said.



The suspect is believed to be a man in his early 20s, police said. He's described as having light skin and long hair and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, police said.



The car is a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58, police said.



The car's been placed on a "nationwide alert," police said.



Plant City is about 25 miles east of Tampa.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back