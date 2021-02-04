Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed a $3.46 million bet on the underdog Buccaneers at +3.5 against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Hedge fun: Store owner bets $3.46M on Bucs

