Hedge fun: Store owner bets $3.46M on Bucs
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
10:27 am
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed a $3.46 million bet on the underdog Buccaneers at +3.5 against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
