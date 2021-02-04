It’s flipping madness: ‘Startling’ amount bet on Super Bowl coin toss
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:45 am
It's a simple 50-50 scenario before the Super Bowl even begins, but the coin flip is the unofficial start -- and most popular part -- of betting the big game.
It’s flipping madness: ‘Startling’ amount bet on Super Bowl coin toss
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:45 am
It's a simple 50-50 scenario before the Super Bowl even begins, but the coin flip is the unofficial start -- and most popular part -- of betting the big game.