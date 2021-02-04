The Waste Management Phoenix Open is known for its raucous, boozy atmosphere. Not this year. Instead of people everywhere and noise all the time, the volume will be turned down.

What happens when golf’s biggest party can’t party?

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 7:30 am

