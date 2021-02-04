What happens when golf’s biggest party can’t party?
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:30 am
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is known for its raucous, boozy atmosphere. Not this year. Instead of people everywhere and noise all the time, the volume will be turned down.
