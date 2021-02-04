Mourinho trolled by Man United fan with full-page newspaper ad
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:11 am
After Tottenham's dismal loss to Brighton at the weekend won Sahil Arora £5,000 ($6,790), he decided to "thank" Jose Mourinho in a very public way.
Mourinho trolled by Man United fan with full-page newspaper ad
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:11 am
After Tottenham's dismal loss to Brighton at the weekend won Sahil Arora £5,000 ($6,790), he decided to "thank" Jose Mourinho in a very public way.