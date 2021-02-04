Why the Buccaneers were only team that could get Bruce Arians back to coaching
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
7:36 am
Arians wanted to return to coaching, but only if it was the perfect situation. For myriad reasons, including being closer to his grandkids, Tampa Bay fit the bill.
