What we know (and don’t know) about start of MLB spring training, regular season and rule changes
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
6:06 am
Could anything delay spring training ... or Opening Day? Is the NL DH still a possibility? We answer the most pressing questions two weeks before baseball is scheduled to return.
What we know (and don’t know) about start of MLB spring training, regular season and rule changes
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2021 at
6:06 am
Could anything delay spring training ... or Opening Day? Is the NL DH still a possibility? We answer the most pressing questions two weeks before baseball is scheduled to return.