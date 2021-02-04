Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for 5 days

HOUSTON (AP) – U.S. border agents have since Saturday detained a Cuban woman with her newborn son, one day after she gave birth in a Texas hospital, but were expected to release both of them later Wednesday. Advocates say the woman’s detention by U.S. Customs and Border Protection raised concerns that she was being held in a sparse holding cell without beds or the food and care needed by a new mother or a newborn. Under federal rules, CBP is supposed to release most detained immigrants after 72 hours, a deadline that passed Tuesday. CBP said Wednesday it would release the family.