Today is Thursday February 04, 2021

Judge pauses Texas’ plan to end Planned Parenthood funding

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2021 at 4:56 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ longtime effort to end Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood is on hold again. A judge in Austin on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the state from moving ahead for now. Planned Parenthood says more than 8,000 low-income residents would lose access to non-abortion health services at its clinics if Texas succeeds. Opponents of legal abortion have long sought to deny federal Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

