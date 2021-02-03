Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Dudley: Lakers took issue with George’s remarks

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 9:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
In a book released this week, Lakers reserve Jared Dudley said the Lakers were motivated by "disrespectful" comments made by Paul George before the start of last season.
Advertisement

Dudley: Lakers took issue with George’s remarks

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 9:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
In a book released this week, Lakers reserve Jared Dudley said the Lakers were motivated by "disrespectful" comments made by Paul George before the start of last season.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement