Dudley: Lakers took issue with George’s remarks
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2021 at
9:36 pm
In a book released this week, Lakers reserve Jared Dudley said the Lakers were motivated by "disrespectful" comments made by Paul George before the start of last season.
