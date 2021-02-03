Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

Liverpool’s slip-up vs. Brighton makes Man City game now a must-win

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 8:47 pm
Liverpool entered the day four points behind leaders Man City but after a shock defeat to Brighton, Sunday's game at Anfield is now a must-win.
