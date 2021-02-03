Liverpool’s slip-up vs. Brighton makes Man City game now a must-win
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2021 at
8:47 pm
Liverpool entered the day four points behind leaders Man City but after a shock defeat to Brighton, Sunday's game at Anfield is now a must-win.
