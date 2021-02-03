Rob Gronkowski surprises Florida health care workers with a special invitation
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2021 at
7:23 pm
ABCBy HALEY YAMADA and ERIC NOLL, ABC News
(TAMPA BAY, Fla.) -- From the front lines to the sidelines, these Florida health care workers got a super surprise courtesy of Tampa Bay Buccaneer star player Rob Gronkowski.
“I’ve heard that you’re a pretty big Bucs fan and more importantly, that you’ve been a huge help for patients battling tough times this year during the pandemic,” Gronkowski said to the nurses in a video message Monday.
“Guess what… You’re going to Super Bowl 55 as a guest. … You’ll be joining front-line workers from all over the country,” the NFL tight end shared.
The four nurses -- Heather Stegmeier, Belinda Spahn, Woody Nixon and Mandy Mueske -- will join 7,500 other health care workers as honorary guests at this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Mueske, a nurse for cancer patients with COVID-19, said it has been a trying year for both her and the patients she cares for.
“It’s already a stressful job in general, and these patients are already dealing with cancer and that diagnosis. And then let alone having a COVID diagnosis,” she said.
Tonight, Gronkowski shared a “thank you” to those like Mueske who are working on the front lines.
”From everyone at the Bucs,” he said. “We sincerely thank you for your amazing sacrifices.”
