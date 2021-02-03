Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

Sources: Chiefs’ barber tests positive amid cuts

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 5:00 pm
There were over 20 Chiefs players and staffers scheduled Sunday to get a haircut with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19, but the team pulled the barber when told of the test results, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
