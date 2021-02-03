Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

Mayor quips push for ‘Tompa’ rename if Bucs win

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor appears willing to do just about anything to ensure a Super Bowl title in her city, jokingly telling ESPN that she will even rename the town "Tompa Bay" if the Buccaneers win Sunday.
