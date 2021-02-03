Tampa Mayor Jane Castor appears willing to do just about anything to ensure a Super Bowl title in her city, jokingly telling ESPN that she will even rename the town "Tompa Bay" if the Buccaneers win Sunday.
Mayor quips push for ‘Tompa’ rename if Bucs win
