Longview Chamber launches new tool kit to attract recruits

LONGVIEW — There is a new recruiting tool being used to bring together people looking for jobs. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Chamber of Commerce launched the new digital tool kit Tuesday. The new site is called Longview Now, which consist of a digital magazine, a a new and improved website, and a video boasting on the qualities of living in the county seat of Gregg County. Leaders say that the new concept tool and the digital magazine has already had more than a 1,000 views. To learn more click here.