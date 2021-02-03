Family: Florida player’s collapse not tied to COVID
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson's collapse during a game two months ago was "not related to or a result of a previous or current" COVID-19 diagnosis, his family said in a statement Wednesday.
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson's collapse during a game two months ago was "not related to or a result of a previous or current" COVID-19 diagnosis, his family said in a statement Wednesday.