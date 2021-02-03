Neches princpal arrested on charges of investigation interference

NECHES — An Anderson County elementary educator has been charged with crimes alleging interference with an investigation. According to our news partner KETK, Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the elementary school principal at Neches ISD, has been charged with crimes alleging that she interfered with an inquiry into possible misconduct in the district. On Tuesday, Snider was arrested, placed into the county jail, and released after posting bonds of $17,500. Snider is charged with crimes that allege she tried to hide, alter or destroy evidence and used her position in the district to hinder an investigation. She turned herself in after a grand jury found there was enough evidence to pursue prosecution.