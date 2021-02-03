Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

Payton: Winston in Saints’ plans if Brees retires

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 12:39 pm
Sean Payton spoke glowingly about Jameis Winston in media appearances Wednesday, indicating the pending free agent would be in the Saints' QB plans if Drew Brees retires as expected.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Sean Payton spoke glowingly about Jameis Winston in media appearances Wednesday, indicating the pending free agent would be in the Saints' QB plans if Drew Brees retires as expected.
