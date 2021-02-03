Payton: Winston in Saints’ plans if Brees retires
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2021 at
12:39 pm
Sean Payton spoke glowingly about Jameis Winston in media appearances Wednesday, indicating the pending free agent would be in the Saints' QB plans if Drew Brees retires as expected.
Payton: Winston in Saints’ plans if Brees retires
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2021 at
12:39 pm
Sean Payton spoke glowingly about Jameis Winston in media appearances Wednesday, indicating the pending free agent would be in the Saints' QB plans if Drew Brees retires as expected.