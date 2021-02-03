COVID vaccine waiting list ‘in the thousands’

TYLER — Second doses of the COVID vaccine booster continue to be distributed across East Texas. On Wednesday, NET Health’s Terrance Ates told KTBB, “Last week we had over 900 hundred people that came, between the two days that we scheduled the second vaccine dose clinics, that have completed their COVID vaccine immunization. So, that’s over a 90% return rate, which we are not surprised by at all; because of the high demand that we have, that’s evidenced by our waiting list, which is now in the thousands.” For more information on the vaccine and how to sign up click here.

Net health says they will administer more second dose inoculations February 9 and 10 at Harvey Convention Center for those who had the first round Jan. 8th or 9th. Ates went on to say, “The second dose is a booster shot. Like with other vaccines, you may have to go and get a second dose a month or two or six months later [depending] on what the vaccine may be. You know everybody is a winner. As long as you come back. If you get in the hopper to get your first dose, you are in the hopper to get your second dose.” NET Health says if you have gotten your first dose, you will be contacted about the second booster vaccine.