NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Wednesday that he does not see a scenario in which the union would agree to move the Super Bowl, even if Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady tested positive for COVID-19.
NFLPA’s Smith: No scenario for moving SB LV
Posted/updated on:
February 3, 2021 at
12:39 pm
