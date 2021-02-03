Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

NFLPA’s Smith: No scenario for moving SB LV

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 12:39 pm
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Wednesday that he does not see a scenario in which the union would agree to move the Super Bowl, even if Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady tested positive for COVID-19.
