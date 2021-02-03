Today is Wednesday February 03, 2021

Flags raised on possible NFL concussion bias

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2021 at 12:39 pm
Some clinicians tasked with evaluating the eligibility of former NFL players for compensation from the league's 2013 concussion settlement worry that the testing protocols discriminate against Black players, an ABC News investigation has found.
Some clinicians tasked with evaluating the eligibility of former NFL players for compensation from the league's 2013 concussion settlement worry that the testing protocols discriminate against Black players, an ABC News investigation has found.
