Guidry withdraws from upcoming Longview race; Moore earns endorsement of Shaefer for 2022

EAST TEXAS — A general election for City of Longview for Mayor and City Council Districts 1 and 2 will be held May 1 of this year. On Tuesday the city announced Keene J. Guidry had withdrawn from the race. Guidry had filed to challenge the incumbent Mayor of Longview, Andy Mack. Mack is running for his third term. The city says an application for a place on the May ballot for Mayor, District 1 and District 2 deadline is February 12.

Candidates can file during normal business hours at the City of Longview City Secretary’s office, at City Hall, on W. Cotton St. In Tyler, State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, has announced his support for John Moore’s run for the Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner seat. Moore made the announcement to run for the commissioner role last month after incumbent Cary Nix said he will not seek another term in 2022.