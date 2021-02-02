East Texas woman arrested for embezzlement

LONGVIEW — A Gregg County woman has been arrested for embezzling nearly $40,000. According to our news partner KETK, Rebecca Sue Williams, 39, of Kilgore, allegedly stole the money over the course of her employment as a paralegal with Pelaia Law Center, in Longview. Williams was caught writing checks to herself from June 2017 to February 2019. Over the course of the alleged scheme, Williams took just over $37,000. The documents stated that Williams would forge company checks and withhold deposit money. Authorities say Williams confessed, when approached by investigators. Williams is in the Gregg County North Jail with a $20,000 bond.