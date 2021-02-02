Virtual shows planned for upcoming dates of 2 Tyler events

TYLER — The 62nd Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair will take place virtually this year. On Tuesday, Tyler Parks and Recreation Department announced the event will be in tandem with the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, which this year, will be an online-only shopping experience. Coordinators say, over 50 vendors will be showcased on a Facebook events page on the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page. The event will go live, from March 19 through April 1. A sample of each vendor’s products along with a link to their website will be included for shoppers to view and make purchases. For more information, visit TylerParksandRec.com.