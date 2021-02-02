Drive-by shooting leaves teen hospitalized

TYLER — A teenage girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday. Tyler Police say the disturbance took place around 5:00 p.m. at a basketball court on Carter Blvd. According to reports, a group of kids were playing basketball, when a car drove by and started shooting from the unknown make and model of the vehicle. A 17-year-old was shot in the lower part of her body. She was transported to UT Health on S. Beckahm in Tyler. Police report the teen as awake and alert. Investigators in the active case are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Tyler police at 903-531-1000.