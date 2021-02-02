Advertisement

No spoilers: Owen Wilson is pretty psyched about Disney+’s ‘Loki’ series

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2021 at 12:06 pm

Disney+/Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) -- It's already well known that everyone who joins a Marvel Studios project is subjected to security that would impress the CIA, and Owen Wilson is no exception. However, he tells ABC Audio it's no secret he's excited about being a part of the anticipated Disney+ series, Loki.

While Tom Hiddleston's titular god of mischief died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the time-spanning Avengers: Endgame gave him an out: while Iron Man, Ant-Man and Captain America travel back to 2014 to steal the Tesseract following the Battle of New York, there's a scuffle, and a captured Loki steals the multiverse MacGuffin and vanishes into time.

The trailer for the series, which debuts on Disney+ in May, shows that Loki ends up in the custody of the Time Variance Authority, an agency that polices violations of the time/space continuum, where he's interrogated by Mobius M. Mobius, an agent played by Wilson.

"I don't like to talk," Hiddleston's character says. "But you do like to lie -- which you just did..." Wilson responds with a laugh, "'Cause we both know you LOVE to talk."

Given the security around the six-episode project, Wilson wasn't giving away any spoilers. While promoting his new Amazon Prime drama Bliss, he would only tease, with a smile, "I think it's gonna be pretty cool."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

By Stephen Iervolino

