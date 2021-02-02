ETFB announces new distribution location in Tyler

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank has been working with the Tyler Police Department on dates, times and location for the 2021 drive-thru food distributions. ETFB has moved distributions to Lindsey Park in Tyler, starting on Friday. The allocations will be held monthly, on the 1st and 3rd Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. As with past distributions, there are no eligibility requirements or paperwork that is necessary. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. Organizers are asking patrons to enter at the North entrance and remind attendees these are drive-thru events and walk-ups will not be accepted.