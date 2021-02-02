Portion of Paluxy closed following wreck

TYLER — Tyler police are asking drivers to avoid a portion of Paluxy Drive. All lanes of traffic on the 4300 block of Paluxy Drive in Tyler are closed after an early morning wreck. According to our news partner KETK, a car struck a utility pole around 2:45, causing power lines to drop across the roadway. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Officers are in the roadway directing traffic. Officer Andy Erbaugh is asking drivers to find an alternate route. There is no estimated time from Oncor on when the power line will be repaired.