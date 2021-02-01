Tyler Legacy band member earns all-state honors

TYLER — The Texas Music Education Association has honored a Tyler Legacy High School student with their highest award. According to Tyler ISD, Noah Nunez, was selected as an All-State musician for 2021. Only three percent of Texas high school students earn the honor. Of the ore than 50,000 students that entered the audition process, 1,860 earned the title state-wide. Nunez, who plays trumpet, advanced through the competitive process that started last fall and included District, Area and Regional levels.