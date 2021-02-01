Schaefer says protection from voter fraud must be a priority

AUSTIN — On the heels of the arrest of a San Antonio woman for voter fraud, Tyler State Representative Matt Schaefer tells KTBB, “We need to make protection from voter fraud a priority.” The District 6 Representative continued, “We need to mandate stricter voter software protocols by securing back-ups and allowing the proper auditing of election results. We need to purge the voter rolls of those who have moved, or are dead, or are not citizens. We need to make sure that voting fraud is investigated and that is found, is prosecuted, and we have to increase mail in ballot integrity.” In Texas, 150 people have been charged with voter fraud since 2004.