Teen killed after being thrown from vehicle and struck

GREGG COUNTY — A fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler shut down eastbound lanes in Gregg County Monday morning. According to DPS, John Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin, TN was killed in the accident on IH-20, a half-mile west of Kilgore. Harvey was thrown from his vehicle, after it rolled several times, and struck by a semi-truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by Timothy Allen Ingalls, 58, of Bossier City LA. The crash remains under investigation.