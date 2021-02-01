Today is Monday February 01, 2021

Teen killed after being thrown from vehicle and struck

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2021 at 3:39 pm
GREGG COUNTY — A fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler shut down eastbound lanes in Gregg County Monday morning. According to DPS, John Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin, TN was killed in the accident on IH-20, a half-mile west of Kilgore. Harvey was thrown from his vehicle, after it rolled several times, and struck by a semi-truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by Timothy Allen Ingalls, 58, of Bossier City LA. The crash remains under investigation.

