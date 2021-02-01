Warrant claims children were sexually abused by Tyler man for years

TYLER — More details have surfaced about a Tyler man, accused of sexually abusing multiple children for years. According to a warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, Willie Britton, 39, was arrested January 15, after multiple victims, that are now adults, met with investigators over the last two months. One male victim alleged that Britton sexually abused him twice a week, starting at the age of 8 until becoming a teen. The warrant also reveals a female victim told police, the abuse occurred when she was eight and ten years old. Two other victims also reported abuse to authorities, after initial claims. Britton is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Smith County Jail. His first court date has not been set.