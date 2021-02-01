Services for former Lindale mayor announced for Wednesday

LINDALE –Funeral services for former Lindale mayor Bobby E. McClenny will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. McClenny is remembered for his role in the extension of Lindale city limits to Interstate 20 and Hideaway Lake, which helped create the economic growth that the city is currently experiencing. McClenny was 86 at the time of his death. Read more here.