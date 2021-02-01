Advertisement

Jane Fonda gives a thumbs up while receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2021 at 8:25 am

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) -- Jane Fonda has finally received the COVID-19 vaccine and was delighted to share the good news with fans on Sunday.

The Grace & Frankie star shared a photo of her flashing the thumbs up after she got the jab and wrote, "Got vaccinated today! Yay!"

Fonda, 83, also had some additional good news to share, telling fans that "It doesn't hurt" to get the vaccine.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actress was also sporting a stylish pair of shares and two masks for her appointment.

Fonda joins a growing list of older celebrities who have publicly revealed they received the vaccine, among them Sir Ian McKellen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford and Martha Stewart.

It was previously announced that the Book Club star will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes, which air on Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back