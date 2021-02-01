Advertisement

Serial killer thriller ‘The Little Things’ arrests top slot at box office

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2021 at 8:25 am

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.(LOS ANGELES) -- The Denzel Washington and Rami Malek-led crime thriller The Little Things topped the pandemic-weakened box office over the weekend, Deadline confirmed. The film, which also stars a third Oscar winner, Jared Leto, and which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max, brought in a $4.8 million from over 2,000 theaters and $7.6 million worldwide.

The animated flick The Croods: A New Age came in second place, raking in $1.84 million over the weekend in its 10th week of release while Wonder Woman 1984 landed in third, earning $1.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Liam Neeson-led The Marksman plunged into fourth place, earning a disappointing $1.25 million in its third week while Monster Hunter rounded out the top five -- making $740,000 in its seventh week of release.

By George Costantino

