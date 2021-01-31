TYLER — Annual property taxes are due Monday. Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber, told KTBB, “Since the 31st falls on a Sunday this year, those mailing their property tax payments must have them postmarked on or before February 1.” Last October, Barber’s office mailed out 186,000 property tax statements county-wide. Residents can make payments online, in person or through the Tax Office’s new drop-box in Tyler until February 1, 2021. Barber continued, “This drop box will allow customers to drop off their property tax payments without mailing it or coming in the building.” Citizens are encouraged to write their phone numbers on the envelope in case communication is needed. More information is available by clicking here.