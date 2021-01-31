East Texas driver killed after semi-trailer runs over slow moving vehicle

TYLER — DPS Troopers were called to the scen of two vehicle crash on Saturday, just before 10 p.m. Troopers say the accident took place on IH-20, 6 miles northeast of Tyler. Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a car traveling in the eastbound lane was traveling at a slow speed, with its hazard lights flashing, due to a problem with the vehicle. DPS says, Christopher Ladale Young, 42, of Henderson was killed, after his car was struck by a semi driver failed to control his speed. Cori Leann Davis, 43, of Henderson, was a passenger in the struck vehicle, and was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition. The driver of the Volvo was identified as Reynaldo Rafael Aparicio, 38, of Kissimmee FL. The crash remains under investigation.