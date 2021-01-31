Tyler man killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler

SMITH COUNTY — We now know the identity of a man hit and killed on State Highway 31 Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, James Lewis Gaylord, 31, of Tyler was struck by an 18-wheeler, while trying to fill a vehicle with gas, 3 miles east of Tyler. The Department of Public Safety said, Gaylord was working on his car in the westbound lane, when the accident took place. Mark Charles Westin, 69, of Gladewater, was driving west in a Mack truck. Westin swerved left to avoid colliding with the vehicle, but struck Gaylord and another vehicle in front of his car. D.P.S. says the crash remains under investigation.