2 East Texans being transported to D.C.Posted/updated on: January 31, 2021 at 8:28 am
TYLER — Two men charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot are being moved to Washington D.C. Ryan Nichols, 30 of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 32 of Carthage, will be held in custody without bail until their trials. According to our news partner KETK, Nichols has been removed from Smith County Jail, while Harkrider is in the Gregg County Jail. The Department of Justice arrest warrant lists out alleges the two had planned on storming the Capitol for weeks and also posted various things to social media bragging about the riot.
Charges include:
Conspiracy and Unlawful Entry with a Dangerous Weapon
Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct
Civil Disorder
Assaulting a Federal Officer Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
Aiding and Abetting