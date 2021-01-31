2 East Texans being transported to D.C.

TYLER — Two men charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot are being moved to Washington D.C. Ryan Nichols, 30 of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 32 of Carthage, will be held in custody without bail until their trials. According to our news partner KETK, Nichols has been removed from Smith County Jail, while Harkrider is in the Gregg County Jail. The Department of Justice arrest warrant lists out alleges the two had planned on storming the Capitol for weeks and also posted various things to social media bragging about the riot.

Charges include:

Conspiracy and Unlawful Entry with a Dangerous Weapon

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct

Civil Disorder

Assaulting a Federal Officer Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Aiding and Abetting