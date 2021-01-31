Army: Sick soldiers drank compound found in antifreeze

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say 11 soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas were sickened after drinking an industrial compound found in antifreeze. Army officials said the soldiers believed they were drinking alcohol following a field training exercise. Two of the 11 soldiers were in serious condition Friday after being upgraded from critical at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. It is unclear why the soldiers ingested the compound called ethylene glycol. The effects of consuming ethylene glycol can range from euphoria to headaches and nausea to organ failure. Fort Bliss officials said civilian law enforcement and Army criminal investigators are looking into the matter.