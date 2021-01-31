More than 18,000 new virus cases, 332 more deaths in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 18,000 new or probable coronavirus cases and 332 more deaths due to the illness caused by the virus. The Texas health department on Saturday reported totals of more than 2 million virus cases and 36,320 deaths as a result of COVID-19. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows an increase in the seven-day rolling average of COVID deaths in the state during the past two weeks, from 305.71 per day to 325.86. The data ranked Texas eighth in the nation in the number of new cases per capita with 882.41 cases per 100,000 population.