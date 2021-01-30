2nd of three arrested in Harrison County on suspected burglaries

MARSHALL — The second of three suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries, was arrested Friday, in Harrison County. Eddie “Tommy” Hill is one of three suspects authorities say are responsible for breaking into multiple homes. Police arrested Coreyia Wilbert, 19, earlier this month after she fled from deputies pursuing a suspicious car. After a chase, the vehicle crashed and all the occupants ran away. Wilbert was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, but two men, believed to be Pierce and Hill escaped.

Hill was arrested after Marshall police were notified by a person who knew of his location. He was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and taken to the Harrison County Jail. Law officials are still looking for the third suspect, Larry Pierce.