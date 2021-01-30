Today is Saturday January 30, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Man confesses to killing friend arrested for murder

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2021 at 8:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — Marshall authorities said Friday, a man arrested earlier in the week, on drug possession and illegally possessing weapons, admitted to killing his friend in Longview. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a car accident occurred near the intersection of FM 450 and I-20 on Monday. At that time the unidentified man was arrested on multiple charges. The man confessed to killing his friend and then dumping the body in Harrison County. A search involving several law enforcement agencies, took place over two days, before a Hallsville PD investigator found the body, that is believed to be the victim. The identity of the man and the victim have yet to be released.

Advertisement

Man confesses to killing friend arrested for murder

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2021 at 8:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — Marshall authorities said Friday, a man arrested earlier in the week, on drug possession and illegally possessing weapons, admitted to killing his friend in Longview. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a car accident occurred near the intersection of FM 450 and I-20 on Monday. At that time the unidentified man was arrested on multiple charges. The man confessed to killing his friend and then dumping the body in Harrison County. A search involving several law enforcement agencies, took place over two days, before a Hallsville PD investigator found the body, that is believed to be the victim. The identity of the man and the victim have yet to be released.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement