Man confesses to killing friend arrested for murder

MARSHALL — Marshall authorities said Friday, a man arrested earlier in the week, on drug possession and illegally possessing weapons, admitted to killing his friend in Longview. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a car accident occurred near the intersection of FM 450 and I-20 on Monday. At that time the unidentified man was arrested on multiple charges. The man confessed to killing his friend and then dumping the body in Harrison County. A search involving several law enforcement agencies, took place over two days, before a Hallsville PD investigator found the body, that is believed to be the victim. The identity of the man and the victim have yet to be released.