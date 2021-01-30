Suspect arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store

Suspect arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience storePosted/updated on: January 30, 2021 at 11:07 am
TYLER — One suspect is in custody for an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday. Tyler police announced the arrest of Francisco Daniel Vallejo, in a press release Friday afternoon. U.S. Marshalls arrested Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, who is being held in the Smith County Jail. Police say there is a warrant out for the second suspect, and the third has been identified, but a warrant has not yet been issued.