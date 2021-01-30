City grieves loss of longtime leader

City grieves loss of longtime leaderPosted/updated on: January 30, 2021 at 11:07 am
JACKSONVILLE — Services are pending for the former Police Chief of Jacksonville. The city announced the death of Reece Daniel, Friday. Chief Daniel lead the department, serving the community of Jacksonville from 2006 until his retirement in 2016. Chief Daniel spent nearly 40 years in law enforcement, including 15 as a police chief. Chief Daniel also volunteered as an Adjunct Professor of Law Enforcement at Jacksonville College.