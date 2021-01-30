Appeals court allows US to expel children alone at border

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. government could resume expelling immigrant children who cross the southern border unaccompanied by a parent. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s stay of a lower court ruling allows President Joe Biden’s administration to resume expulsions begun by former President Donald Trump under a public health policy citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals court issued a stay on Friday that had been requested by the Trump administration shortly after a federal judge in November barred the practice.