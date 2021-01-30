American Airlines set to issue new stock after price run-up

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has seen its stock rise this week as it got caught up in turmoil between small investors and market traders who are betting against the company. With the share price a little higher, American struck a new deal with bankers on Friday to sell more than $1.1 billion in new shares. Shares of American jumped by as much as 31% on Thursday before giving up most the increase and closing up more than 9%. Shares started to fall when American announced the plan to sell more stock.