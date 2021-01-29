Traffic stop results in arrest and drug seizure

ATHENS — More than 100 grams of meth was seized during a traffic stop in Athens at County Road 2936 and Highway 175 near Eustace. According to our news partner KETK, Arbra Leon Peavy, 55, of Payne Springs, was stopped by Narcotics Investigators following a traffic violation. Peavy was arrested after he told investigators that he was carrying meth. He was charged with manufacturing and delivering a large amount of meth with a first degree felony. Peavy was taken to Henderson County Jail.