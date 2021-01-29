TxDOT announces traffic switch at U.S. 69 & FM 346

TYLER — A traffic switch is coming in the $16.7 million project at U.S. 69 and F.M. 346 in Tyler. The new phase of work begins next week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and includes moving daytime traffic to the newly constructed bridge on 69. The project includes paving U.S. 69 one direction at a time and requires reducing the roadway to one lane in the direction of paving. Once the inside lane is paved in either direction, traffic will be moved to the new bridge during the day and back to the travel lanes at night. For more information click here.